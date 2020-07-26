Answers to the strategist quiz #673

1 Connect Bon Jovi’s song Livin’ on a Prayer and a listed company whose stock code in one of the European bourses is “Song”. 1. The Hipgnosis Songs Fund company. Sambora from Bon Jovi sold his share of rights for the song Livin on a Prayer to this company 2 An SUV, O J Simpson made famous 26 years ago, is now getting a makeover thanks to the employees of the company.

Name the SUV and the company. 2. Ford Bronco 3 This photographer has named his children Cannon, Nikon and Epson, which created quite a buzz in social media. Name him. 3. Ravi Hongal ...