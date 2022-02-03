Average CTC up nearly 21% at Rs 34 lakh as ISB concludes placements

The average cost-to-company (CTC) rose by 20.78 per cent compared to last year as the (ISB) concluded the campus for the Post Graduate Programme in (PGP), Class of 2022 at its Mohali and Hyderabad campuses.

At Rs 34.07 lakh, the average accepted CTC was higher than last year's Rs 28.21 lakh. Moreover, the differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stood at 173.67 per cent, reflecting the career growth among ISB candidates.

Around 270 companies made an unprecedented number of 2066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week with the acceptable offer ratio translating to an average of more than two offers per student, for a batch size of 929 students in Class 2022. Acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68, reinforcing organisations' faith in ISB students and indicating the depth and breadth of our relationship with recruiters.

While ISB has 39 per cent of women students in the class, one of the highest among leading business schools (B-schools) in this part of the world, 41 per cent of offers were made to women students.

Sector-wise, the top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/Retail and Pharma/Healthcare.

Commenting on the placements, Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB said that the diversity in the PGP programme at ISB has been one of the many reasons recruiters continue to pick candidates from the premier

ISB follows an integrated system of process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, with the entire process being conducted in a virtual mode due to the pandemic.