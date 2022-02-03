Average CTC up nearly 21% at Rs 34 lakh as ISB concludes placements

-
ALSO READ
Bigger, better: Average salary up 20% in phase 1 of IIT placements
At 530, offers in first two days up by 50% at IIT Guwahati placements
High attrition, employee cost casts spell on IT stks; buy on dips: Analysts
IIT Kanpur records 150% surge in international campus placements
Campuses see jump in dream, super-dream job offers in post-pandemic hiring
-
The average cost-to-company (CTC) rose by 20.78 per cent compared to last year as the Indian School of Business (ISB) concluded the campus placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Class of 2022 at its Mohali and Hyderabad campuses.
At Rs 34.07 lakh, the average accepted CTC was higher than last year's Rs 28.21 lakh. Moreover, the differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stood at 173.67 per cent, reflecting the career growth among ISB candidates.
Around 270 companies made an unprecedented number of 2066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week with the acceptable offer ratio translating to an average of more than two offers per student, for a batch size of 929 students in Class 2022. Acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68, reinforcing organisations' faith in ISB students and indicating the depth and breadth of our relationship with recruiters.
While ISB has 39 per cent of women students in the class, one of the highest among leading business schools (B-schools) in this part of the world, 41 per cent of offers were made to women students.
Sector-wise, the top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/Retail and Pharma/Healthcare.
Commenting on the placements, Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB said that the diversity in the PGP programme at ISB has been one of the many reasons recruiters continue to pick candidates from the premier B-school.
ISB follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, with the entire process being conducted in a virtual mode due to the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU