Birla announces scholarship for 10 MBA students at London Business School

The BK Birla Scholars Programme is named after late Basant Kumar Birla

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Kumar Mangalam Birla
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has created an endowed scholarship programme to support 10 full-time MBA candidates every year at the London Business School. The BK Birla Scholars Programme is named after Birla’s late grandfather Basant Kumar Birla.

Kumar Birla, an alumnus of the London Business School, will grant the scholarship to five candidates from India and five from the rest of the world. The BK Birla Scholars Programme is the largest endowed scholarship gift to a European Business School. BK Birla Scholars will represent the most impressive talent across LBS’ full-time MBA programme and will embody academic excellence and high leadership potential. The top 5 per cent of the class will be eligible for the award. The award will represent the mark of highest distinction among students. The first cohort will start in Autumn 2019.
First Published: Fri, July 12 2019. 11:05 IST

