CAT 2022 registration last date today: Here's how you can apply online

The registration for the 2022 will close today, September 14 at 5 pm. Candidates who wish to apply for CAT 2022 to take admission in various programs can register online, latest by 5 pm, through the official website of the Indian Institutes of (IIM), at iimcat.ac.in.

The registration process of CAT started on August 3. For General candidates, the registration fees is Rs 2,300, while for SC, ST, and PwD category students, the fees is Rs 1,150.

This year the CAT 2022 exams will be held on November 27 in three sessions. The entrance exam will be held at centres spread across nearly 150 cities. The admit card for the same will be released on October 27, at 5 pm. The results for CAT 2022 will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2023.

Here's how you can register for CAT 2022:

Go to the official CAT 2022, iimcat.ac.in

Register on the portal

Now log in using your CAT 2022 credentials

Fill out the application form for CAT 2022

Pay your application fee and submit the CAT 2022 application form

Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

After the deadline, candidates who have succesfully registered can edit their applications, including the photograph, signature, test city preference in the application form (if required).

The duration of CAT 2022 will be 120 minutes, as the paper will be divided in three categories: I) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; II) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; III) Quantitative Ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes for each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.