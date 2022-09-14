CAT 2022 registration last date today: Here's how you can apply online

-
ALSO READ
CAT 2022 registration to begin from August 3; check eligibility and more
TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date
XLRI XAT 2023 registration to begin on Aug 10; Here's how to apply
Pak slams India's 'discriminatory' advisory about its education institutes
CAT vacancies: The entire tribunal has collapsed, says Supreme Court
-
The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will close today, September 14 at 5 pm. Candidates who wish to apply for CAT 2022 to take admission in various management programs can register online, latest by 5 pm, through the official website of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), at iimcat.ac.in.
The registration process of CAT started on August 3. For General candidates, the registration fees is Rs 2,300, while for SC, ST, and PwD category students, the fees is Rs 1,150.
This year the CAT 2022 exams will be held on November 27 in three sessions. The entrance exam will be held at centres spread across nearly 150 cities. The admit card for the same will be released on October 27, at 5 pm. The results for CAT 2022 will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2023.
Here's how you can register for CAT 2022:
After the deadline, candidates who have succesfully registered can edit their applications, including the photograph, signature, test city preference in the application form (if required).
The duration of CAT 2022 will be 120 minutes, as the paper will be divided in three categories: I) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; II) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; III) Quantitative Ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes for each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU