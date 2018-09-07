Colin Kaepernick: Sports hero who became the face of the war against racism

Who: In August 2016, when Colin Kaepernick, the starting quarterback for San Francisco 49ers’ third pre-season game, did not stand up for the “Star-Spangled Banner”, a lot of people didn’t get it.

He later explained: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour.” In the next match, he chose to bend on one knee, out of respect to the military personnel, while continuing with his protest during the US national anthem. “There are bodies on the street and people are getting paid ...