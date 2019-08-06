Brand endorsers under watch as Rajya Sabha passes new consumer Bill

Celebrities — big and small — may now have to err on the side of caution to avoid being penalised or sent to jail for misleading claims and endorsements. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, has been cleared by the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) on Tuesday, putting the onus on celebrities to avoid making tall claims when endorsing a brand.

The Bill, which replaces the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, includes a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for celebrities appearing in misleading ads. Repeat offenders will be fined Rs 50 lakh, with a jail ...