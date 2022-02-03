Highest domestic salary rises 13% to Rs 58 lakh at IIM Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Highest stipend up by 36% as IIM Lucknow concludes summer placements
Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar appointed new director of IIM Calcutta
Paytm top recruiter with 20 offers at IIM-A's lateral placement process
IIM Calcutta concludes summer placements with 100% placements, 570 offers
IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore in top-50 QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings
-
The highest domestic salary grew by 13 per cent at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow at the conclusion of its final placement process for the batch of post graduate program in management (PGP) and agri-business management (ABM).
As against the highest domestic salary of Rs 51 lakh last year, the same stood at Rs 58 lakh this year. The highest international salary offer rose by 9.98 per cent to stand at Rs 61.59 lakhs, up from Rs 56 lakhs last year.
According to IIM Lucknow, despite the new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, the business school (B-school) also recorded a rise in average cost-to-company (CTC) offered to the PGP and ABM batch of 2022 from last year, even as the data was being collated. Last year, IIM Lucknow had posted a seven per cent growth in its average salary at Rs 26 lakhs as against Rs 24.25 lakhs in the previous year.
The institute completed 100 per cent placements by securing 534 offers for 491 students and placing students across many roles in consulting, finance, general management, IT & analytics, marketing, and operations with top recruiters from across the country.
International offers were extended by companies such as Omnibiz, Landmark, and Splash, while the first-time participants in final placements of IIM Lucknow included Ambit, Arga Investment Management, Arpwood Capital, Auronova Consulting, Dalberg, Houlihan Lokey, Lincoln International, Meesho, Pharmeasy, Premji Invest, Spinny, Sutra, and Winzo Games among others.
Conducted virtually, IIM Lucknow’s final placements 2022 was held in two tiers including Higher Entry Placement Process (HEPP) for candidates with 12 or more months of prior work experience and the final placement process, where all candidates were eligible to appear for company processes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU