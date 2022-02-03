Highest domestic salary rises 13% to Rs 58 lakh at IIM Lucknow

The highest domestic grew by 13 per cent at the Indian Institute of (IIM) Lucknow at the conclusion of its final placement process for the batch of post graduate program in (PGP) and agri-business (ABM).

As against the highest domestic of Rs 51 lakh last year, the same stood at Rs 58 lakh this year. The highest international offer rose by 9.98 per cent to stand at Rs 61.59 lakhs, up from Rs 56 lakhs last year.

According to IIM Lucknow, despite the new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, the business school (B-school) also recorded a rise in average cost-to-company (CTC) offered to the PGP and ABM batch of 2022 from last year, even as the data was being collated. Last year, had posted a seven per cent growth in its average salary at Rs 26 lakhs as against Rs 24.25 lakhs in the previous year.

The institute completed 100 per cent by securing 534 offers for 491 students and placing students across many roles in consulting, finance, general management, IT & analytics, marketing, and operations with top recruiters from across the country.

International offers were extended by companies such as Omnibiz, Landmark, and Splash, while the first-time participants in final of included Ambit, Arga Investment Management, Arpwood Capital, Auronova Consulting, Dalberg, Houlihan Lokey, Lincoln International, Meesho, Pharmeasy, Premji Invest, Spinny, Sutra, and Winzo Games among others.

Conducted virtually, IIM Lucknow’s final 2022 was held in two tiers including Higher Entry Placement Process (HEPP) for candidates with 12 or more months of prior work experience and the final placement process, where all candidates were eligible to appear for company processes.