How brands can engage customers better by tracking smartphone prices

Did you know that the smartphone you use could give advertisers key insights into what advertisements you see and how you navigate your online presence? A recent study by marketing analytics firm, Nielsen, points out that the price of handsets is turning into a very important metric for businesses to profile and target relevant content to users.

Nielsen noted that the average spend on smartphones in India has risen from Rs 7,700 in 2015 to Rs 9,960 in 2017. Consequently the report found that the engagement level of users with these devices also increased depending on the price of ...