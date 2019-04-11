How Tendulkar continues to score big in brand market despite retirement

When Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013, none expected him to fade away into the twilight. Still, few would have anticipated that he would be rocking the endorsement charts well into his retirement years.

Valued at Rs 40 crore (GroupM ESP Properties’ Sporting Nation in the Making–VI), Tendulkar has knocked badminton ace P V Sindhu off the third spot in the highest paid endorsers’ list in 2018. And after Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni at first and second spot, he is the highest paid sports endorser in the country today. How did the cricketer play his way back ...