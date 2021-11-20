HUL top recruiter with 14 offers in Cluster 2 of IIM-A's summer placements

FMCG major emerged as the top recruiter with 14 offers in the second cluster of the summer placements' process for the flagship PGP class of 2023 of the Indian Institute of (IIM) Ahmedabad.

follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. Held virtually, the second cluster of the summer placement process comprised seven cohorts including advertising & media, consumer electronics, consumer goods & durables, consumer services, conglomerates, retail B2B & B2C and pharma–health care.

Overall, around 50 firms participated in the process, with other consumer goods & durables recruiters including AB InBev, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Reckitt, and Wipro Consumer Care amongst others.

The conglomerate cohort saw participation of regular recruiters like TAS, Adani, ABG, Piramal, Mahindra, Reliance, CK Birla and Bajaj, of which TAS was the top recruiter in the cohort with seven offers.

In the retail B2B B2C cohort, recruiters like Amazon and Flipkart participated, wherein the former made the highest number of offers at 11. The Media and Advertising cohort saw participation from recruiters like MXPlayer and Disney while pharma & health care cohorts had firms like Stryker and Dr. Reddy’s participate.

IIM-A's summer placement process in the second cluster, this year, saw new recruiters like Apicore, PhableCare and PharmEasy as well.