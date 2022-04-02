IIM Jammu sees 31% increase in average salaries offered in placements

The Indian Institute of (IIM) in has witnessed a 31 per cent increase in average salaries offered during the final round of placements amid the pandemic, a spokesperson of the institute said.

The institute released its final placement reports for the fifth batch of its Post-Graduate Programme in (MBA 2020-22).

"The placement scenario at has been on the rise with 119 companies visiting for final placements. The institute continued to create a strong presence in the industry as one of the fastest-growing IIMs," the spokesperson said.

He said a total of 217 students of the fifth batch of the MBA (2020-22) programme appeared for their final placements. saw new opportunities coming its way as the students secured roles in domains like product management, marketing, consulting, finance, and general management, he added.

The highest CTC stood at Rs 32 lakh per annum, the top quartile CTC at Rs 29.80 lakh per annum, while the average and the median CTC stood at Rs 13.53 lakh per annum and Rs 11.4 lakh per annum respectively, he said.

A total of 222 offers were received in comparison to 104 last year, the spokesperson said.

Professor B S Sahay, Director, Jammu, said, "Better placements over the last year indicate an optimistic placement scenario despite fears about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus surfacing and posing to affect the business economy throughout the globe."



Recruiters from several sectors like IT and analytics, automotive, fintech, BFSI, edtech, logistics and e-commerce, consulting, energy, etc. successfully conducted campus placements in virtual mode, he added.

