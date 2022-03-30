IIM-K's one year MBA in business leadership sees average pay rise by 20%

-
The second batch of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K)'s one year residential MBA programme in business leadership (PGP-BL) attracted an average salary package of Rs 29 lakh per annum (lpa), up 20 per cent over the previous year.
The programme attracted the highest salary offer of Rs 69.3 lpa even as the median salary also rose by 22.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis to stand at Rs 25 lpa. On the other hand, the average salary secured by women participants stood at Rs 30.41 lpa.
The batch comprised a diverse cohort of participants with pre-MBA work experience in varied sectors such as manufacturing, technology, automotive, energy, retail, finance, healthcare, legal services and family business.
The programme attracted the participation of 52 companies which made 62 offers, including 1 international offer, to the 53 participating students. Sector-wise, the placements season was strongly led by the consulting and technology domains.
Accenture consulting, Amazon, Atos, Bain & Company, Barclays, Cognizant, Gramener, Hashedin by Deloitte, Infosys consulting, Math Company, Microsoft, Mphasis, Paramount, Publicis Sapient, IBM consulting, Quantiphi, Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, and Searce were amongst the major recruiters. More than two-third of the cohort were hired for leadership roles such as AVP, senior manager, consultant, product manager, operation manager, and lead business analyst amongst others.
Around 42 per cent of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season, prominent recruiters being Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Bain & Company, IBM consulting, Cognizant, Infosys consulting , The Math Company, and Zinnov. Following consulting was the Information Technology & Analytics domain which extended 22 per cent of the total offers by companies like Publicis Sapient , Searce, Gramener , Reliance Jio, HashedIn, Quantiphi, Visualise AI among others.
Further, over 25 per cent of the offers were made for General Management and Operations roles from recruiters like Accenture Operations, Amazon, Atos, Microsoft, Conga, and Reliance Retail. Whereas, sales & marketing and finance roles were offered to seven per cent and three per cent of the cohort, respectively by Barclays, Searce, Whatfix, and Paramount amongst others.
