Image makeover and to counter critics: The idea behind BMC campaigns

In the line of fire for its inefficiencies and corrupt work practices, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is also the country’s richest municipal body, is batting for an image overhaul. Through a campaign being rolled out digitally and on traditional media, it hopes to drive home the full extent of the work it does and the sheer enormity of the task at hand, of running a city that is perpetually spinning down a speed track.

The BMC is using its own people to speak in its favour. The ads have been helmed by its engineers, cleaning staff and such others, Three ...