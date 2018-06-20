In media innovation is outsourced, need more data analytics: Punit Misra

You have spent about 20 years with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) before moving to Zee. From consumer goods to media, what is the first thing that hits you? One, there are significant levels of consumer engagement. You use a shampoo or soap for 3-4 minutes. Your engagement with a daily soap on TV is for 17 minutes.

When we did focus groups at HUL, discussions would last for 45 minutes. For daily TV soaps they last for two-three hours. Yet the amount of consumer centricity that should exist doesn’t exist. It is driven by content people but over a period of time they have ...