My favourite campaign is a Camay soap commercial from 70s: K V Sridhar Pops

Which is your favourite campaign and why? My favourite campaign is from the mid or late 1970s. It was a commercial for Camay soap in the US markets. Television broadcast was at a nascent stage in India with no commercials featuring here.

I was a young advertising professional back then and our agency used to get low-band video tapes to show us successful commercials being run in other markets and that’s how I got to see it. The (Camay) commercial features an old man as a storekeeper and an old woman comes to buy something at his shop. She asks him what’s new and he ...