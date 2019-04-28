My favourite campaign is Amazon's 'Mom Be A Girl Again': Shefali Takalkar

Which is your favourite campaign and why? One of my favourite campaigns is Amazon’s “Mom Be A Girl Again” campaign which was released in the year 2017.

The campaign featured several films on the same theme – how family responsibilities often prevent women from following their passion. For example, there was this story of a girl who was passionate about playing football during her school days and gives it up once she becomes a mother and another about a woman who ditches her love for travel and photography because she has to make space for her child’s ...