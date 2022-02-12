TAS, Emaar top recruiters in Cluster 2 of IIM Ahmedabad placements

-
After BCG and Accenture Strategy in the first cluster, now Tata Administrative Services (TAS) and Emaar emerged as top recruiters in the second cluster of the final placement process at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
While TAS made the highest number of domestic offers, Emaar made the highest number of international offers in the Cluster 2, though the premier business school (B-school) did not share specific numbers.
IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals.
The second cluster of the final placement process for PGP class of 2022 comprised six cohorts including advertising & media, conglomerates, consumer goods & durables, consumer services, pharma & healthcare and retail B2B & B2C.
Among the cohorts, consumer goods & durables firms extended the highest number of offers, closely followed by conglomerates.
The consumer goods & durables, consumer services cohorts saw regular recruiters like Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, The Coca-Cola Company and Wipro Consumer Care.
The conglomerate cohort included recruiters like Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Emaar, and Tata Administrative Services. The other cohorts included firms like Amazon, Disney-Star, Myntra, Nykaa, PharmEasy, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., among others.
The third cluster will be held on February 14, 2022. However, with the premier B-school following the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), IIM Ahmedabad will later release a detailed audited report.
