The battle is outside, not within, says DAN India CEO Anand Bhadkamkar

What is Slingshot, launched by DAN recently? The creative agencies need an arm to think digital. While you may argue that we have all the necessary digital capabilities within our digital agencies so why the launch of another digital unit, the point here is that creative agencies require assistance on digital strategy. Digital agencies tend to be very outcome-focused and are champions of their digital skills.

Their pace of activity is different from the pace of creative agencies. There was requirement therefore for a digital unit that sat with the creative teams on strategy. That is ...