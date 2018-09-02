The politics of digital branding: BJP, Cong have taken the explainer route

From being a television phenomenon at a time when stardom was a rare commodity for small screen stars, Pallavi Joshi has moved quite effortlessly into the world of YouTube and political campaigns. She is back under the spotlight.

But this time around, as an endorser for the State, rather than just another scripted entertainer. Joshi has been speaking up in explainer videos, a new tool that is being used by both the national political parties to endorse or critique a policy initiative. The videos put forward a point of view and seek to control the flow of conversation on social ...