The Strategist Quiz #590

1During the 1940 census, the US Government used this person’s sampling technique and post WWII it sent him to Japan to rebuild its Industrial infrastructure. He wrote many books and was famous for his classic “Red Bean” experiment on stage.

Name him. 2The existence of this kind of shoe in Europe is documented since at least 1322, made out of Halfah or Esparto grass grown in North Africa and Southern Europe. Name the brand whose founder was inspired by this kind of footwear and started a brand in the US whose motto is One for One, where for every pair of shoes sold ...