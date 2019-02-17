The Strategist Quiz #601

1. In 1995, I travelled to America and saw the internet for the first time. When I searched for ___on the internet, I found nothing.

Seeing the lack of results I decided to go back and start a company to bring the internet to China and to bring China to the rest of the world”. What did this person search for and also name him? 2. “If Salesforce is No1. and Transamerica Corporation is No.2” What does one infer from this statement? 3. After taking over a large division of an American corporation this company has said goodbye to Six Sigma and developed its own ...