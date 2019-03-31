The Strategist Quiz #607

1Name the temple in India where alcohol is offered to the main deity and recently 100 bottles of Old Monk rum was offered.



2Connect an acetate which is a salt formed by the combination of acetic acid with an alkaline, earthy, metallic or nonmetallic and other base , NASDAQ and the concept of contracted professional services and what do you arrive at?



3During the 1860s, a French slave aged 12 years invented a technique for pollinating a particular spice in the island located in the Indian Ocean. His technique revolutionised the cultivation of this spice and helped growing it quickly and profitably. This also helped growing this spice outside its native of origin Central America. Name the person and the spice.



4From whom do you receive email newsletters that Spark Joy?



5Benedict Cumberbatch is now the Brand Ambassador for which brand in India?



6The Incas were the first to cultivate it in 200 BC. The Portuguese brought it to India in the 16th and early 17th centuries, India is now the world’s third largest producer of this commodity. Name it.



7The founder of this company started his career in the late 1800s by adopting the open road and the life of a traveling salesman, peddling pianos, organs, and sewing machines off the back of a wagon. Later he sold stock in the Northern New York State Building and Loan Association. Name him.



8What is the buzzword used for the new breed of business savvy inventors, who not only create the products, but also handle the marketing and sales?



9Whose baseline or motto is "Better everything for everyone"?



10Identify the visuals and establish a connection.









There were two correct entries to Quiz no. 606. The winner is Debjyoti Dey from Nadia