The Strategist Quiz #624

1In the late 70s, one Jim Bennet from a US firm put one of his colleagues_X_ in charge of a project that aimed to find out what made companies effective beyond strategies and structure in which his firm was good at. Eventually, he and his colleague after a few years of research put together a 20-page document called ___.

The first companythey took it to was Shell and it rejected the report. Name X, the title of the report and the firm. 2This company's year old campaign called "Heart for the city"is spreading its wings in India too. This company got its name when its ...