1 Connect the 4th edition of Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations published in 1786 and Kollur, situated on the banks of river Krishna in Andhra Pradesh and what do you arrive at? 2 Which brand’s anthem is We Can We Will? 3 Name the brand that came out with an ad in the 1920s highlighting “crowds breed contagion” and called mothers doctors. 4 Connect a Flemish writer, herbalist and diplomat who served as an ambassador to the Ottoman Empire in Constantinople during the 1550s and a commodity whose exports from its country of origin is valued at more than $6 ...