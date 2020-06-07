The Strategist Quiz #666

1 The true story about migrant labourers renovating and painting a school in Rajasthan a month ago has now been replicated in a brand’s commercial. Name it. 1. Birla White 2 This company began life in 1929 when Radio Corporation of America formed a UK subsidiary, to support the country's growing cinema industry.

Today it is one of the big names in the Global BPO industry space. Name it. 2. SERCO 3 Name the brand that says that its __ now comes with triple the number of raw onions, in order to ensure that stench of the onion breath is good enough to keep people ...