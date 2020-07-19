The Strategist Quiz #673

1 Connect Bon Jovi’s song Livin’ on a Prayer and a listed company whose stock code in one of the European bourses is “Song”. 2 An SUV, O J Simpson made famous 26 years ago, is now getting a makeover thanks to the employees of the company. Name the SUV and the company. 3 This photographer has named his children Cannon, Nikon and Epson, which created quite a buzz in social media.

Name him. 4 This brand was first established in Taramani area of Chennai in the mid-1960s. A couple of years into operations, it came out with a vitaminised version of its ...