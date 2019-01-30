Why Amyn Ghadiali finds #BhulaDeDarr campaign for Star Bharat as his best

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? I believe that while every campaign is meaningful, the lens I have taken to answer this question is the learning opportunity, the impact of the campaign and importance of it in the industry it exists in. Considering all of that, I can say that the revamp of the channel Life OK to Star Bharat through a campaign called #BhulaDeDarr is my best campaign till date.

I rate it above even the Mumbai Police Twitter launch which was enriching and got me massive recognition. A channel goes through a philosophy ...