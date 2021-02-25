XLRI achieves 100% placement within two days, average salary Rs 25.08 lakh

-
XLRI-Xavier School of Management–has achieved 100 per cent placements for the outgoing batch of 2019-21 with all 358 candidates securing offers through the final recruitment process in a record two days despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The placements were for its flagship programmes: the two-year postgraduate diploma in management-human resource management and the two-year postgraduate diploma in management-business management.
The final recruitment process saw participation from 108 recruiters with 370 domestic and international offers, inclusive of 23 new final recruiters, the institute said in a statement.
The median salary offered to the batch stood at Rs 23 lakh per annum with the top 10th and 25th percentile average being Rs 37.49 and Rs 34.80 lakh per annum, respectively; the average salary saw an increase from Rs 24.30 lakh per annum to Rs 25.08 lakh per annum.
The highest domestic offer was Rs 50 lakh per annum and from the BFSI sector. Among the regular recruiters, Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Co, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Accenture Strategy, Amazon, ITC, PayTM, made the highest number of offers.
The new final recruiters included companies such as Mastercard, DE Shaw, Airbnb, DBS Bank, Nykaa, Freshworks, ZS Associates, Tata Electronics, ProgCap, Rebel Foods, IDFC Bank, among others.
There was also participation from PSUs like Power Finance Corporation and GAIL in the final recruitment process at XLRI.
The institute said that 33.33 per cent of the students received pre-placement offers.
Commenting, P Christie SJ, director, XLRI, said that despite the pandemic and its adverse ripple effects on the global economy, XLRI has achieved the feat of 100 per cent placements in a record timeframe this year.
“We attribute the outstanding placements as an affirmation by the corporate world of the highly relevant management-centric education we strive to deliver to our students, year after year.”
The entire placement process was conducted in a virtual mode this year.
