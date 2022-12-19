JUST IN
Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro
Business Standard

Rs 1 trn m-cap club hits half-century in 2022 despite muted gains in Sensex

It's a sign of gains in equity markets being lopsided, say analysts

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Companies with more than Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) have gone up by five in 2022, notwithstanding the muted gains in the benchmark BSE S&P Sensex. There are 54 companies with an m-cap of Rs 1 trillion or more, up from 49 at the end of 2021.They include Bajaj Auto, Siemens, Britannia, and Ambuja Cements, among others.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 21:29 IST

