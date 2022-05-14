10 gm of gold trading at Rs 50,670 today, silver selling at Rs 58,700

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Saturday fell by Rs 820, with the precious metal selling at Rs 50,670 for the day. The price of silver witnessed a sharp fall of Rs 2,100 and 1 kg of the metal was trading at Rs 58,700.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold on Saturday went down by Rs 750 to trade at Rs 46,450 for the day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, as the metal is selling at Rs 50,670.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 51,970.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kerala, as it is trading at Rs 46,450.

While the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 47,640.

The price of 1 kg of Silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 58,700, while the price of 1 kg of silver in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata is Rs 63,400.

The gold rates in India depend on a number of factors including the international gold prices, local tariffs, and the currency movements.

The price of gold differs in different regions based on various paramteres including the making charges, excise duty, state taxes, etc.