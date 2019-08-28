Is Infosys a good bet post Rs 8260-crore buyback? Here's what charts say

NIFTY IT: The weekly chart shows a strong support of 50-weekly moving average (WMA) from the last two years, currently placed at 15,357 levels. Though the index did break the average in recent trading sessions, it failed to make a convincing breakdown. Going ahead, if the index conquers 16,000 mark with volumes, a rally of another 500 – 700 points cannot be ruled out.

A significant strength is shown by Relative Strength Index (RSI). Positive divergence support are also indicating an upside, charts suggest. Similarly, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has also crossed the ...