217 BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows, 115 tank over 50% from 1-yr highs

As many as 217 stocks from the BSE500 index, including 14 stocks from the benchmark S&P Sensex, hit their respective 52-week lows today. Of these, as many as 25 stocks are from the banking sector, 15 from financial including non-banking finance company and housing finance companies (HFCs). Fifteen stocks are from capital goods sector followed by 11 each from information technology (IT) and power sectors, 10 from chemicals and 8 from textiles sector. .
The list includes Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Power Grid Corporation, and UltraTech Cement. Of these, a total of 19 stocks hit their respective all-time lows on the BSE.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers for the 12th straight trading day on Wednesday, offloading equity shares worth of Rs 32,200 crore between February 24 and March 11, 2020, exchange data shows.
“Global lockdown on travel to cause economic de-growth as most countries take measures to counter the spread of the virus. Oil falls further as Russia and Saudi Arabia increase output and see prices fall. The fall out on the economic front by the virus will see most Corporates downsize earnings as growth sees serious downsizing,” IIFL Securities said in client note.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "the rising cases of coronavirus outside China have led to serious worries over fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown. In fact, this event has introduced additional downside risks to our earnings estimates for FY21. Till we see a semblance of normalcy returning, markets are likely to remain under pressure and highly volatile. Fluctuations in FPIs' equity flows can also add to volatility. Meanwhile, select sectors with better earnings visibility would continue to enjoy valuation premium over broader markets.”
Meanwhile, the ongoing market rout has seen a total of 115 stocks falling more than 50 per cent from their respective 1-year highs on the BSE. The list include Tata Motors, ONGC, RBL Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, SpiceJet, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HEG, Graphite India and Oil India.
|Scrip Name
|LTP
|52 weeks low
|1-year high
|% chg*
|Reliance Capital
|4.81
|4.81
|214.30
|-97.8
|PC Jeweller
|12.00
|11.15
|167.60
|-93.3
|Gayatri Projects
|14.60
|14.60
|187.50
|-92.2
|Reliance Infra.
|13.55
|13.55
|146.25
|-90.7
|Reliance Power
|1.38
|1.37
|12.55
|-89.1
|Allahabad Bank
|8.15
|7.80
|58.80
|-86.7
|Dish TV
|5.85
|5.67
|41.40
|-86.3
|Sadbhav Engg.
|48.30
|48.30
|274.40
|-82.4
|Indian Bank
|57.00
|56.00
|292.35
|-80.8
|NCC
|23.80
|22.95
|119.15
|-80.7
|Magma Fincorp
|29.30
|28.20
|138.20
|-79.6
|J & K Bank
|15.50
|14.70
|65.95
|-77.7
|PNB Housing
|238.30
|232.70
|976.45
|-76.2
|GIC Housing Fin
|71.65
|71.05
|281.90
|-74.8
|NBCC
|17.95
|17.50
|68.35
|-74.4
|Arvind Fashions.
|286.65
|279.55
|1084.80
|-74.2
|Sterlite Tech.
|75.05
|74.80
|279.25
|-73.2
|RBL Bank
|206.10
|195.05
|716.55
|-72.8
|Intellect Design
|84.65
|83.00
|292.00
|-71.6
|Himadri Specialt
|38.95
|35.75
|125.50
|-71.5
|Edelweiss.Fin.
|62.40
|61.20
|210.30
|-70.9
|C P C L
|82.15
|81.25
|278.40
|-70.8
|Andhra Bank
|10.00
|9.90
|33.30
|-70.3
|Union Bank (I)
|30.55
|30.00
|100.30
|-70.1
|IFCI
|4.42
|4.38
|14.37
|-69.5
|SpiceJet
|51.10
|49.00
|156.90
|-68.8
|B H E L
|25.10
|24.65
|78.75
|-68.7
|Inox Wind
|24.45
|24.45
|78.00
|-68.7
|Somany Ceramics
|151.20
|149.75
|472.00
|-68.3
|Tata Motors-DVR
|39.15
|37.50
|116.35
|-67.8
|Bank of India
|35.55
|35.05
|108.15
|-67.6
|Himatsing. Seide
|83.65
|81.00
|241.00
|-66.4
|Time Technoplast
|37.00
|37.00
|108.60
|-65.9
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|36.00
|34.35
|99.90
|-65.6
|Canara Bank
|106.95
|104.15
|302.00
|-65.5
|Central Bank
|12.95
|12.75
|36.95
|-65.5
|Corporation Bank
|11.05
|10.80
|31.25
|-65.4
|Graphite India
|170.45
|167.00
|482.40
|-65.4
|GE T&D India
|108.85
|105.30
|304.00
|-65.4
|HEG
|799.50
|791.90
|2284.60
|-65.3
|Syndicate Bank
|16.60
|16.20
|46.60
|-65.2
|Delta Corp
|102.20
|99.20
|277.75
|-64.3
|Glenmark Pharma.
|238.95
|238.50
|667.00
|-64.2
|Tata Motors
|87.70
|86.15
|239.30
|-64.0
|O N G C
|65.85
|64.50
|178.95
|-64.0
|IFB Inds.
|360.60
|360.60
|999.00
|-63.9
|Sobha
|217.50
|212.75
|587.95
|-63.8
|Take Solutions
|58.90
|57.90
|159.30
|-63.7
|Karnataka Bank
|58.80
|52.10
|141.15
|-63.1
|Bombay Dyeing
|55.65
|55.50
|149.40
|-62.9
|Centrum Capital
|13.60
|13.50
|36.10
|-62.6
|Venky's (India)
|947.10
|900.70
|2407.00
|-62.6
|CARE Ratings
|385.95
|384.45
|1019.00
|-62.3
|South Ind.Bank
|7.32
|7.20
|18.55
|-61.2
|G N F C
|135.25
|133.10
|337.65
|-60.6
|Hathway Cable
|15.85
|15.35
|38.60
|-60.2
|Oil India
|75.75
|75.10
|188.60
|-60.2
|United Bank (I)
|4.90
|4.81
|11.99
|-59.9
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|37.20
|36.80
|90.90
|-59.5
|G S F C
|47.10
|45.00
|110.70
|-59.3
|Piramal Enterp.
|1125.20
|1109.95
|2729.52
|-59.3
|New India Assura
|93.45
|91.80
|224.00
|-59.0
|Apollo Tyres
|99.00
|96.75
|235.70
|-59.0
|Bajaj Consumer
|156.00
|151.55
|367.00
|-58.7
|Jamna Auto Inds.
|27.50
|27.05
|65.35
|-58.6
|Va Tech Wabag
|152.00
|150.00
|360.60
|-58.4
|Lak. Mach. Works
|2720.75
|2677.00
|6431.40
|-58.4
|IndusInd Bank
|811.70
|768.30
|1835.00
|-58.1
|Bank of Baroda
|61.80
|60.60
|143.60
|-57.8
|General Insuranc
|141.35
|141.35
|333.85
|-57.7
|Vedanta
|83.90
|82.65
|195.00
|-57.6
|DCM Shriram
|274.60
|270.00
|637.00
|-57.6
|G M D C
|40.00
|39.95
|94.25
|-57.6
|Zensar Tech.
|116.40
|116.40
|271.30
|-57.1
|S A I L
|26.30
|25.85
|60.10
|-57.0
|Prism Johnson
|46.05
|44.90
|104.00
|-56.8
|Raymond
|379.65
|376.40
|868.80
|-56.7
|Phillips Carbon
|82.70
|80.00
|183.45
|-56.4
|Ashoka Buildcon
|68.80
|68.55
|155.00
|-55.8
|D B Corp
|94.30
|92.55
|208.90
|-55.7
|Mahindra CIE
|113.00
|113.00
|255.00
|-55.7
|Welspun India
|29.65
|29.30
|66.05
|-55.6
|Motherson Sumi
|78.95
|78.00
|175.50
|-55.6
|MMTC
|13.45
|13.20
|29.65
|-55.5
|Deepak Fert.
|77.70
|76.00
|169.00
|-55.0
|Guj Alkalies
|268.30
|268.30
|595.80
|-55.0
|Kalpataru Power
|273.55
|250.00
|553.50
|-54.8
|GHCL
|126.15
|125.50
|277.20
|-54.7
|GAIL (India)
|83.85
|83.15
|183.20
|-54.6
|Tata Power Co.
|35.85
|35.00
|76.90
|-54.5
|R C F
|31.00
|30.65
|67.25
|-54.4
|Varroc Engineer
|301.00
|301.00
|658.00
|-54.3
|TV18 Broadcast
|18.05
|18.00
|39.30
|-54.2
|Future Retail
|231.85
|225.15
|489.25
|-54.0
|Nava Bharat Vent
|55.80
|55.80
|121.00
|-53.9
|LIC Housing Fin.
|273.30
|271.40
|586.80
|-53.7
|Just Dial
|397.50
|382.30
|824.85
|-53.7
|Engineers India
|61.35
|60.55
|128.60
|-52.9
|EIH
|102.30
|101.60
|214.95
|-52.7
|Adani Transmissi
|179.75
|174.25
|365.80
|-52.4
|PTC India
|39.20
|38.90
|81.55
|-52.3
|Wockhardt
|225.40
|224.60
|470.50
|-52.3
|Natl. Aluminium
|28.10
|27.85
|58.10
|-52.1
|Rain Industries
|74.25
|71.10
|148.00
|-52.0
|Tata Steel
|272.55
|269.85
|560.35
|-51.8
|UCO Bank
|10.87
|10.70
|22.20
|-51.8
|Jai Corp
|66.00
|64.25
|132.65
|-51.6
|Emami
|204.95
|203.00
|416.40
|-51.2
|Mah. Seamless
|257.05
|250.95
|512.50
|-51.0
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|86.55
|83.15
|168.90
|-50.8
|Adani Power
|36.45
|36.40
|73.75
|-50.6
|Repco Home Fin
|243.70
|238.60
|481.40
|-50.4
|Trident
|4.35
|4.20
|8.45
|-50.3
|Cyient
|349.00
|346.25
|692.30
|-50.0
|Force Motors
|942.00
|934.95
|1869.00
|-50.0
|Hind.Copper
|25.90
|25.85
|51.60
|-49.9
|Advance. Enzyme.
|115.45
|113.00
|225.00
|-49.8
|Mahindra Logis.
|297.35
|290.85
|574.80
|-49.4
|H U D C O
|24.20
|24.05
|47.50
|-49.4
|I O B
|8.06
|8.00
|15.80
|-49.4
|Heritage Foods
|291.25
|289.30
|570.00
|-49.2
|Bharat Electron
|63.85
|62.50
|122.15
|-48.8
|Hind.Zinc
|150.65
|150.55
|291.80
|-48.4
|BEML Ltd
|583.20
|574.75
|1108.20
|-48.1
|Bandhan Bank
|344.00
|339.00
|650.00
|-47.8
|Balrampur Chini
|103.50
|101.95
|195.00
|-47.7
|Star Cement
|72.30
|72.30
|137.60
|-47.5
|JK Tyre & Indust
|55.80
|52.40
|99.70
|-47.4
|Rail Vikas
|16.20
|15.70
|29.85
|-47.4
|T.V. Today Netw.
|185.00
|184.40
|350.00
|-47.3
|I O C L
|91.90
|90.35
|170.40
|-47.0
|Finolex Cables
|273.75
|269.00
|506.75
|-46.9
|Container Corpn.
|361.50
|353.60
|665.05
|-46.8
|ITC
|166.70
|165.35
|310.00
|-46.7
|TCNS Clothing
|461.60
|461.60
|865.20
|-46.6
|NMDC
|76.00
|74.60
|139.50
|-46.5
|IDFC First Bank
|30.70
|30.50
|56.90
|-46.4
|Cochin Shipyard
|267.15
|263.40
|491.15
|-46.4
|Sunteck Realty
|287.00
|285.45
|532.00
|-46.3
|TVS Srichakra
|1270.00
|1270.00
|2360.00
|-46.2
|Aditya Birla Cap
|62.35
|62.05
|115.30
|-46.2
|Equitas Holdings
|79.10
|77.60
|143.55
|-45.9
|NLC India
|45.00
|43.50
|80.35
|-45.9
|Cummins India
|442.65
|433.70
|799.50
|-45.8
|Interglobe Aviat
|1039.95
|1039.95
|1911.00
|-45.6
|I D F C
|26.70
|26.15
|48.05
|-45.6
|JSW Energy
|45.60
|43.70
|80.00
|-45.4
|Jindal Stain. Hi
|55.50
|55.50
|101.25
|-45.2
|Adani Gas
|109.95
|108.10
|194.55
|-44.4
|T N Newsprint
|139.65
|137.10
|244.00
|-43.8
|REC Ltd
|96.15
|95.40
|169.55
|-43.7
|Dalmia Bhara.
|691.00
|691.00
|1220.00
|-43.4
|Hindalco Inds.
|128.35
|126.00
|221.20
|-43.0
|Jyothy Labs
|117.70
|115.00
|199.85
|-42.5
|Federal Bank
|66.25
|64.30
|110.35
|-41.7
|Sun TV Network
|382.25
|378.95
|649.40
|-41.6
|Bharat Dynamics
|215.30
|213.70
|365.00
|-41.5
|Vinati Organics
|759.00
|740.00
|1255.50
|-41.1
|Chalet Hotels
|250.00
|233.60
|395.00
|-40.9
|M & M
|423.10
|416.85
|703.80
|-40.8
|St Bk of India
|227.00
|222.80
|373.70
|-40.4
|Exide Inds.
|143.30
|141.20
|234.40
|-39.8
|Firstsour.Solu.
|36.70
|35.00
|57.85
|-39.5
|Grasim Inds
|590.00
|580.55
|958.55
|-39.4
|Balmer Lawrie
|85.75
|85.75
|141.33
|-39.3
|CESC
|528.20
|523.35
|854.90
|-38.8
|Indian Hotels
|100.50
|100.50
|164.10
|-38.8
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|2251.00
|2238.00
|3649.00
|-38.7
|Hind.Aeronautics
|558.25
|551.25
|896.35
|-38.5
|Bosch
|12280.20
|11950.00
|19422.55
|-38.5
|GE Power
|576.65
|575.00
|933.00
|-38.4
|MOIL
|105.95
|105.00
|170.00
|-38.2
|Sundram Fasten.
|368.60
|366.95
|593.45
|-38.2
|Marico
|257.10
|253.70
|403.70
|-37.2
|Godrej Inds.
|362.10
|348.85
|553.50
|-37.0
|ACC
|1128.75
|1118.60
|1768.40
|-36.7
|Uflex
|175.95
|175.80
|276.25
|-36.4
|JSW Steel
|205.25
|200.65
|313.40
|-36.0
|Carborundum Uni.
|266.30
|266.30
|415.25
|-35.9
|Mahindra Life.
|291.85
|291.85
|454.15
|-35.7
|NHPC Ltd
|20.30
|18.70
|29.00
|-35.5
|Reliance Inds.
|1087.05
|1049.50
|1617.80
|-35.1
|NTPC
|97.45
|94.70
|145.85
|-35.1
|Larsen & Toubro
|1050.40
|1047.00
|1606.70
|-34.8
|V I P Inds.
|341.35
|340.05
|519.90
|-34.6
|Guj Pipavav Port
|68.05
|68.05
|103.65
|-34.3
|Godrej Agrovet
|404.50
|400.00
|597.95
|-33.1
|Adani Ports
|290.50
|288.00
|430.00
|-33.0
|Bharat Forge
|368.65
|367.00
|547.90
|-33.0
|Wipro
|205.35
|202.85
|301.55
|-32.7
|Petronet LNG
|216.75
|205.00
|302.00
|-32.1
|Axis Bank
|577.00
|569.20
|826.55
|-31.1
|Thermax
|822.45
|812.85
|1180.00
|-31.1
|Lupin
|617.00
|608.25
|882.15
|-31.0
|UPL
|492.35
|490.05
|709.25
|-30.9
|Amara Raja Batt.
|566.05
|565.00
|814.00
|-30.6
|V-Guard Inds.
|181.25
|181.00
|259.70
|-30.3
|K P R Mill Ltd
|521.75
|500.00
|714.20
|-30.0
|Mahindra Holiday
|180.00
|180.00
|256.00
|-29.7
|Havells India
|569.35
|567.50
|806.90
|-29.7
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|651.30
|640.05
|909.00
|-29.6
|Mphasis
|724.00
|722.00
|1016.00
|-28.9
|Tata Inv.Corpn.
|736.00
|731.40
|1025.00
|-28.6
|Cera Sanitary.
|2320.80
|2300.00
|3180.00
|-27.7
|Ambuja Cem.
|177.45
|177.00
|244.00
|-27.5
|SJVN
|21.00
|20.15
|27.75
|-27.4
|Hexaware Tech.
|321.95
|320.00
|439.00
|-27.1
|P & G Hygiene
|9509.45
|9271.75
|12699.90
|-27.0
|Sonata Software
|268.00
|267.00
|363.45
|-26.5
|The Ramco Cement
|656.60
|650.00
|883.30
|-26.4
|Heidelberg Cem.
|163.50
|162.90
|217.80
|-25.2
|Syngene Intl.
|280.25
|277.85
|368.10
|-24.5
|United Breweries
|1142.95
|1125.00
|1483.55
|-24.2
|UltraTech Cem.
|3760.30
|3758.70
|4903.90
|-23.4
|Power Grid Corpn
|175.25
|165.95
|216.20
|-23.2
|HDFC Bank
|1065.35
|1040.00
|1304.10
|-20.3
|TCS
|1867.85
|1845.80
|2296.00
|-19.6
|*% fall from 1-year high
