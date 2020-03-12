217 BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows, 115 tank over 50% from 1-yr highs

The Indian equity continued their downward trend on Thursday with almost half of the stocks from the S&P hitting their 52-week lows on the BSE after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus as "pandemic".

As many as 217 stocks from the BSE500 index, including 14 stocks from the benchmark S&P Sensex, hit their respective 52-week lows today. Of these, as many as 25 stocks are from the banking sector, 15 from financial including non-banking finance company and housing finance companies (HFCs). Fifteen stocks are from capital goods sector followed by 11 each from information technology (IT) and power sectors, 10 from chemicals and 8 from textiles sector. .

The list includes Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Power Grid Corporation, and UltraTech Cement. Of these, a total of 19 stocks hit their respective all-time lows on the BSE.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers for the 12th straight trading day on Wednesday, offloading equity shares worth of Rs 32,200 crore between February 24 and March 11, 2020, exchange data shows.

“Global lockdown on travel to cause economic de-growth as most countries take measures to counter the spread of the virus. Oil falls further as Russia and Saudi Arabia increase output and see prices fall. The fall out on the economic front by the virus will see most Corporates downsize earnings as growth sees serious downsizing,” IIFL Securities said in client note.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "the rising cases of coronavirus outside China have led to serious worries over fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown. In fact, this event has introduced additional downside risks to our earnings estimates for FY21. Till we see a semblance of normalcy returning, are likely to remain under pressure and highly volatile. Fluctuations in FPIs' equity flows can also add to volatility. Meanwhile, select sectors with better earnings visibility would continue to enjoy valuation premium over broader ”



Meanwhile, the ongoing market rout has seen a total of 115 stocks falling more than 50 per cent from their respective 1-year highs on the BSE. The list include Tata Motors, ONGC, RBL Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, SpiceJet, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HEG, Graphite India and Oil India.