217 BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows, 115 tank over 50% from 1-yr highs

BPCL buys 2 mn bbls extra oil as Saudi cuts price, plans to hike output
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

FPIs have offloaded equity shares worth of Rs 32,200 crore between February 24 and March 11, 2020

The Indian equity markets continued their downward trend on Thursday with almost half of the stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their 52-week lows on the BSE after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus as "pandemic".

As many as 217 stocks from the BSE500 index, including 14 stocks from the benchmark S&P Sensex, hit their respective 52-week lows today. Of these, as many as 25 stocks are from the banking sector, 15 from financial including non-banking finance company and housing finance companies (HFCs). Fifteen stocks are from capital goods sector followed by 11 each from information technology (IT) and power sectors, 10 from chemicals and 8 from textiles sector. .

The list includes Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Power Grid Corporation, and UltraTech Cement. Of these, a total of 19 stocks hit their respective all-time lows on the BSE.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers for the 12th straight trading day on Wednesday, offloading equity shares worth of Rs 32,200 crore between February 24 and March 11, 2020, exchange data shows.

“Global lockdown on travel to cause economic de-growth as most countries take measures to counter the spread of the virus. Oil falls further as Russia and Saudi Arabia increase output and see prices fall. The fall out on the economic front by the virus will see most Corporates downsize earnings as growth sees serious downsizing,” IIFL Securities said in client note.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "the rising cases of coronavirus outside China have led to serious worries over fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown. In fact, this event has introduced additional downside risks to our earnings estimates for FY21. Till we see a semblance of normalcy returning, markets are likely to remain under pressure and highly volatile. Fluctuations in FPIs' equity flows can also add to volatility. Meanwhile, select sectors with better earnings visibility would continue to enjoy valuation premium over broader markets.

Meanwhile, the ongoing market rout has seen a total of 115 stocks falling more than 50 per cent from their respective 1-year highs on the BSE. The list include Tata Motors, ONGC, RBL Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, SpiceJet, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HEG, Graphite India and Oil India.

Scrip Name LTP 52 weeks low 1-year high % chg*
Reliance Capital 4.81 4.81 214.30 -97.8
PC Jeweller 12.00 11.15 167.60 -93.3
Gayatri Projects 14.60 14.60 187.50 -92.2
Reliance Infra. 13.55 13.55 146.25 -90.7
Reliance Power 1.38 1.37 12.55 -89.1
Allahabad Bank 8.15 7.80 58.80 -86.7
Dish TV 5.85 5.67 41.40 -86.3
Sadbhav Engg. 48.30 48.30 274.40 -82.4
Indian Bank 57.00 56.00 292.35 -80.8
NCC 23.80 22.95 119.15 -80.7
Magma Fincorp 29.30 28.20 138.20 -79.6
J & K Bank 15.50 14.70 65.95 -77.7
PNB Housing 238.30 232.70 976.45 -76.2
GIC Housing Fin 71.65 71.05 281.90 -74.8
NBCC 17.95 17.50 68.35 -74.4
Arvind Fashions. 286.65 279.55 1084.80 -74.2
Sterlite Tech. 75.05 74.80 279.25 -73.2
RBL Bank 206.10 195.05 716.55 -72.8
Intellect Design 84.65 83.00 292.00 -71.6
Himadri Specialt 38.95 35.75 125.50 -71.5
Edelweiss.Fin. 62.40 61.20 210.30 -70.9
C P C L 82.15 81.25 278.40 -70.8
Andhra Bank 10.00 9.90 33.30 -70.3
Union Bank (I) 30.55 30.00 100.30 -70.1
IFCI 4.42 4.38 14.37 -69.5
SpiceJet 51.10 49.00 156.90 -68.8
B H E L 25.10 24.65 78.75 -68.7
Inox Wind 24.45 24.45 78.00 -68.7
Somany Ceramics 151.20 149.75 472.00 -68.3
Tata Motors-DVR 39.15 37.50 116.35 -67.8
Bank of India 35.55 35.05 108.15 -67.6
Himatsing. Seide 83.65 81.00 241.00 -66.4
Time Technoplast 37.00 37.00 108.60 -65.9
Punjab Natl.Bank 36.00 34.35 99.90 -65.6
Canara Bank 106.95 104.15 302.00 -65.5
Central Bank 12.95 12.75 36.95 -65.5
Corporation Bank 11.05 10.80 31.25 -65.4
Graphite India 170.45 167.00 482.40 -65.4
GE T&D India 108.85 105.30 304.00 -65.4
HEG 799.50 791.90 2284.60 -65.3
Syndicate Bank 16.60 16.20 46.60 -65.2
Delta Corp 102.20 99.20 277.75 -64.3
Glenmark Pharma. 238.95 238.50 667.00 -64.2
Tata Motors 87.70 86.15 239.30 -64.0
O N G C 65.85 64.50 178.95 -64.0
IFB Inds. 360.60 360.60 999.00 -63.9
Sobha 217.50 212.75 587.95 -63.8
Take Solutions 58.90 57.90 159.30 -63.7
Karnataka Bank 58.80 52.10 141.15 -63.1
Bombay Dyeing 55.65 55.50 149.40 -62.9
Centrum Capital 13.60 13.50 36.10 -62.6
Venky's (India) 947.10 900.70 2407.00 -62.6
CARE Ratings 385.95 384.45 1019.00 -62.3
South Ind.Bank 7.32 7.20 18.55 -61.2
G N F C 135.25 133.10 337.65 -60.6
Hathway Cable 15.85 15.35 38.60 -60.2
Oil India 75.75 75.10 188.60 -60.2
United Bank (I) 4.90 4.81 11.99 -59.9
Lemon Tree Hotel 37.20 36.80 90.90 -59.5
G S F C 47.10 45.00 110.70 -59.3
Piramal Enterp. 1125.20 1109.95 2729.52 -59.3
New India Assura 93.45 91.80 224.00 -59.0
Apollo Tyres 99.00 96.75 235.70 -59.0
Bajaj Consumer 156.00 151.55 367.00 -58.7
Jamna Auto Inds. 27.50 27.05 65.35 -58.6
Va Tech Wabag 152.00 150.00 360.60 -58.4
Lak. Mach. Works 2720.75 2677.00 6431.40 -58.4
IndusInd Bank 811.70 768.30 1835.00 -58.1
Bank of Baroda 61.80 60.60 143.60 -57.8
General Insuranc 141.35 141.35 333.85 -57.7
Vedanta 83.90 82.65 195.00 -57.6
DCM Shriram 274.60 270.00 637.00 -57.6
G M D C 40.00 39.95 94.25 -57.6
Zensar Tech. 116.40 116.40 271.30 -57.1
S A I L 26.30 25.85 60.10 -57.0
Prism Johnson 46.05 44.90 104.00 -56.8
Raymond 379.65 376.40 868.80 -56.7
Phillips Carbon 82.70 80.00 183.45 -56.4
Ashoka Buildcon 68.80 68.55 155.00 -55.8
D B Corp 94.30 92.55 208.90 -55.7
Mahindra CIE 113.00 113.00 255.00 -55.7
Welspun India 29.65 29.30 66.05 -55.6
Motherson Sumi 78.95 78.00 175.50 -55.6
MMTC 13.45 13.20 29.65 -55.5
Deepak Fert. 77.70 76.00 169.00 -55.0
Guj Alkalies 268.30 268.30 595.80 -55.0
Kalpataru Power 273.55 250.00 553.50 -54.8
GHCL 126.15 125.50 277.20 -54.7
GAIL (India) 83.85 83.15 183.20 -54.6
Tata Power Co. 35.85 35.00 76.90 -54.5
R C F 31.00 30.65 67.25 -54.4
Varroc Engineer 301.00 301.00 658.00 -54.3
TV18 Broadcast 18.05 18.00 39.30 -54.2
Future Retail 231.85 225.15 489.25 -54.0
Nava Bharat Vent 55.80 55.80 121.00 -53.9
LIC Housing Fin. 273.30 271.40 586.80 -53.7
Just Dial 397.50 382.30 824.85 -53.7
Engineers India 61.35 60.55 128.60 -52.9
EIH 102.30 101.60 214.95 -52.7
Adani Transmissi 179.75 174.25 365.80 -52.4
PTC India 39.20 38.90 81.55 -52.3
Wockhardt 225.40 224.60 470.50 -52.3
Natl. Aluminium 28.10 27.85 58.10 -52.1
Rain Industries 74.25 71.10 148.00 -52.0
Tata Steel 272.55 269.85 560.35 -51.8
UCO Bank 10.87 10.70 22.20 -51.8
Jai Corp 66.00 64.25 132.65 -51.6
Emami 204.95 203.00 416.40 -51.2
Mah. Seamless 257.05 250.95 512.50 -51.0
S H Kelkar & Co. 86.55 83.15 168.90 -50.8
Adani Power 36.45 36.40 73.75 -50.6
Repco Home Fin 243.70 238.60 481.40 -50.4
Trident 4.35 4.20 8.45 -50.3
Cyient 349.00 346.25 692.30 -50.0
Force Motors 942.00 934.95 1869.00 -50.0
Hind.Copper 25.90 25.85 51.60 -49.9
Advance. Enzyme. 115.45 113.00 225.00 -49.8
Mahindra Logis. 297.35 290.85 574.80 -49.4
H U D C O 24.20 24.05 47.50 -49.4
I O B 8.06 8.00 15.80 -49.4
Heritage Foods 291.25 289.30 570.00 -49.2
Bharat Electron 63.85 62.50 122.15 -48.8
Hind.Zinc 150.65 150.55 291.80 -48.4
BEML Ltd 583.20 574.75 1108.20 -48.1
Bandhan Bank 344.00 339.00 650.00 -47.8
Balrampur Chini 103.50 101.95 195.00 -47.7
Star Cement 72.30 72.30 137.60 -47.5
JK Tyre & Indust 55.80 52.40 99.70 -47.4
Rail Vikas 16.20 15.70 29.85 -47.4
T.V. Today Netw. 185.00 184.40 350.00 -47.3
I O C L 91.90 90.35 170.40 -47.0
Finolex Cables 273.75 269.00 506.75 -46.9
Container Corpn. 361.50 353.60 665.05 -46.8
ITC 166.70 165.35 310.00 -46.7
TCNS Clothing 461.60 461.60 865.20 -46.6
NMDC 76.00 74.60 139.50 -46.5
IDFC First Bank 30.70 30.50 56.90 -46.4
Cochin Shipyard 267.15 263.40 491.15 -46.4
Sunteck Realty 287.00 285.45 532.00 -46.3
TVS Srichakra 1270.00 1270.00 2360.00 -46.2
Aditya Birla Cap 62.35 62.05 115.30 -46.2
Equitas Holdings 79.10 77.60 143.55 -45.9
NLC India 45.00 43.50 80.35 -45.9
Cummins India 442.65 433.70 799.50 -45.8
Interglobe Aviat 1039.95 1039.95 1911.00 -45.6
I D F C 26.70 26.15 48.05 -45.6
JSW Energy 45.60 43.70 80.00 -45.4
Jindal Stain. Hi 55.50 55.50 101.25 -45.2
Adani Gas 109.95 108.10 194.55 -44.4
T N Newsprint 139.65 137.10 244.00 -43.8
REC Ltd 96.15 95.40 169.55 -43.7
Dalmia Bhara. 691.00 691.00 1220.00 -43.4
Hindalco Inds. 128.35 126.00 221.20 -43.0
Jyothy Labs 117.70 115.00 199.85 -42.5
Federal Bank 66.25 64.30 110.35 -41.7
Sun TV Network 382.25 378.95 649.40 -41.6
Bharat Dynamics 215.30 213.70 365.00 -41.5
Vinati Organics 759.00 740.00 1255.50 -41.1
Chalet Hotels 250.00 233.60 395.00 -40.9
M & M 423.10 416.85 703.80 -40.8
St Bk of India 227.00 222.80 373.70 -40.4
Exide Inds. 143.30 141.20 234.40 -39.8
Firstsour.Solu. 36.70 35.00 57.85 -39.5
Grasim Inds 590.00 580.55 958.55 -39.4
Balmer Lawrie 85.75 85.75 141.33 -39.3
CESC 528.20 523.35 854.90 -38.8
Indian Hotels 100.50 100.50 164.10 -38.8
Oracle Fin.Serv. 2251.00 2238.00 3649.00 -38.7
Hind.Aeronautics 558.25 551.25 896.35 -38.5
Bosch 12280.20 11950.00 19422.55 -38.5
GE Power 576.65 575.00 933.00 -38.4
MOIL 105.95 105.00 170.00 -38.2
Sundram Fasten. 368.60 366.95 593.45 -38.2
Marico 257.10 253.70 403.70 -37.2
Godrej Inds. 362.10 348.85 553.50 -37.0
ACC 1128.75 1118.60 1768.40 -36.7
Uflex 175.95 175.80 276.25 -36.4
JSW Steel 205.25 200.65 313.40 -36.0
Carborundum Uni. 266.30 266.30 415.25 -35.9
Mahindra Life. 291.85 291.85 454.15 -35.7
NHPC Ltd 20.30 18.70 29.00 -35.5
Reliance Inds. 1087.05 1049.50 1617.80 -35.1
NTPC 97.45 94.70 145.85 -35.1
Larsen & Toubro 1050.40 1047.00 1606.70 -34.8
V I P Inds. 341.35 340.05 519.90 -34.6
Guj Pipavav Port 68.05 68.05 103.65 -34.3
Godrej Agrovet 404.50 400.00 597.95 -33.1
Adani Ports 290.50 288.00 430.00 -33.0
Bharat Forge 368.65 367.00 547.90 -33.0
Wipro 205.35 202.85 301.55 -32.7
Petronet LNG 216.75 205.00 302.00 -32.1
Axis Bank 577.00 569.20 826.55 -31.1
Thermax 822.45 812.85 1180.00 -31.1
Lupin 617.00 608.25 882.15 -31.0
UPL 492.35 490.05 709.25 -30.9
Amara Raja Batt. 566.05 565.00 814.00 -30.6
V-Guard Inds. 181.25 181.00 259.70 -30.3
K P R Mill Ltd 521.75 500.00 714.20 -30.0
Mahindra Holiday 180.00 180.00 256.00 -29.7
Havells India 569.35 567.50 806.90 -29.7
Gulf Oil Lubric. 651.30 640.05 909.00 -29.6
Mphasis 724.00 722.00 1016.00 -28.9
Tata Inv.Corpn. 736.00 731.40 1025.00 -28.6
Cera Sanitary. 2320.80 2300.00 3180.00 -27.7
Ambuja Cem. 177.45 177.00 244.00 -27.5
SJVN 21.00 20.15 27.75 -27.4
Hexaware Tech. 321.95 320.00 439.00 -27.1
P & G Hygiene 9509.45 9271.75 12699.90 -27.0
Sonata Software 268.00 267.00 363.45 -26.5
The Ramco Cement 656.60 650.00 883.30 -26.4
Heidelberg Cem. 163.50 162.90 217.80 -25.2
Syngene Intl. 280.25 277.85 368.10 -24.5
United Breweries 1142.95 1125.00 1483.55 -24.2
UltraTech Cem. 3760.30 3758.70 4903.90 -23.4
Power Grid Corpn 175.25 165.95 216.20 -23.2
HDFC Bank 1065.35 1040.00 1304.10 -20.3
TCS 1867.85 1845.80 2296.00 -19.6
*% fall from 1-year high

First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 10:15 IST

