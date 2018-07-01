25 years of MF: Despite shocks due to bad decisions industry has done well

In the early 1990s, you wouldn't identify an Indian fund manager with a Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. Mutual fund professionals of the time were mostly unknown bankers who ran the show with a handful of equity analysts.

More often than not, one landed the job because the bank had no other openings. As a leading mutual fund (MF) manager of the 1990s says: “I took a late decision to join a bank instead of the civil services. On my first day, the manager told me apologetically that all plum positions were taken, and I could only do equity ...