Trading ideas by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy L&T, IDFC First Bank

-
ALSO READ
Trading strategies by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Wipro, Polycab India
Trading calls by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy ICICI Bank, HDFC Life
Nifty view and stock picks by Anand Rathi: Buy Tata Consumer, Sell Escorts
Top stock picks by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy HCL Tech, HDFC AMC
Trading strategies by Religare Broking: Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Titan
-
BUY L&T
TARGET: Rs 1,350
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,255
The stock is making a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart. It has also surpassed its 200-weekly moving average which is placed near 1,260 levels and will now act as immediate support. The momentum indicators and oscillators are in buy mode on the weekly scales, supporting the positive momentum. The stock has witnessed a build-up of long positions with the addition of 6 per cent open interest.
BUY IDFC First Bank
TARGET: Rs 39
STOP LOSS: Rs 35.5
The stock is trading in a rising channel. It has also found support of its 50-DMA which is placed at 34 levels and reversed from the same. It has now surpassed the centerline of the Bollinger band which is called the exponential moving average, and is heading towards the upper end of the band which is placed at 39 levels. The momentum indicator RSI has reversed from the oversold territory on the daily chart, hinting further momentum on the higher side.
BUY Muthoot Finance
TARGET: Rs 1,290
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,185
The stock is constantly taking the support of a rising trend line and showing resilience as every decline is getting bought into. It is also trading well above its short-term and long-term moving averages. The MACD has provided a fresh buy crossover on the daily chart above the zero line. The stock also witnessed a built-up of long positions with the addition of 18 per cent open interest.
Disclaimer: Nilesh Jain is Technical and Derivatives Research - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. He may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU