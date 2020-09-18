344 stocks in Nifty 500 index are indicating a bullish trend, shows MACD

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator that helps to understand the changes in the strength, momentum, and direction of any stock/security. The relationship between two moving averages helps to determine the buy or sell signal with the assistance of a 'signal line'.

MACD also helps to gauge the strength and direction of any stock/security on the basis of the zero line. This zero line indicates the bullish and bearish sentiment. When MACD value trades above the zero line, the trend and direction are said to be bullish and when it is below the zero ...