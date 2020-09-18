JUST IN
Vinati Organics extends rally into fifth straight day, soars 36% in 1 week
344 stocks in Nifty 500 index are indicating a bullish trend, shows MACD

Out of these 344 stocks, 211 stocks are trading with a positive crossover. This scenario indicates that over 50 per cent stocks are signalling positive bias.

stocks technical analysis | Buzzing stocks | Natco Pharma Ltd

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator that helps to understand the changes in the strength, momentum, and direction of any stock/security. The relationship between two moving averages helps to determine the buy or sell signal with the assistance of a 'signal line'.

MACD also helps to gauge the strength and direction of any stock/security on the basis of the zero line. This zero line indicates the bullish and bearish sentiment. When MACD value trades above the zero line, the trend and direction are said to be bullish and when it is below the zero ...

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 11:22 IST

