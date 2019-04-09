Chart Check: 41 Nifty F&O stocks indicate negative divergence on RSI

Technical indicator (RSI) helps to measure the momentum of the stock. The price direction is ascertained by tracking its movement. Normally, when the prices go higher, an equal amount of rise can be seen on the indicator. When it does so, the momentum seems favorable to the stock price.

When the indicator deviates from the trend of a stock, it is said as “Divergence” on reading. It is relevant to determine the as it identifies the strength, momentum and even reversals occasionally. A change in a stock trend affects the sentiment and inevitably the trading symphony.

A positive/bullish occurs when the stock price slips lower and indicator starts to rise. When the prices rise, but indicator fails to breach the previous high reading of RSI, then it is said to be in a negative The positive divergence suggests that the stock is bottoming out, thus gaining positive signals. However, in negative divergence, the stock starts losing strength and upside gets capped around the recent high levels.

The implications of divergences are greater when the reading is outside the range of 70 and 30. Similarly, any chart patterns further confirm the expected change in trend.

When the divergences are within the RSI reading, the expected move indicates a trend towards their immediate support/ levels.



