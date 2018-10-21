5 of top 10 cos add Rs 313.8 bn in market capitalisation, ITC tops chart

Five of the 10 most valued companies in the country together added Rs 313.81 billion in market valuation last week, with ITC topping the chart.

While HUL, ITC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ONGC saw addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and SBI finished with losses.

The m-cap of ITC soared Rs 168.56 billion to Rs 3.53 trillion.

Kotak Bank's m-cap zoomed Rs 57.49 billion to Rs 2.28 trillion and that of ONGC surged Rs 49.41 billion to Rs 2.06 trillion.

HUL's valuation jumped Rs 22.83 trillion to Rs 3.41 trillion and that of Infosys rose by Rs 15.50 billion to Rs 2.98 trillion.

On the other hand, RIL suffered an erosion of Rs 156.87 billion to stand at Rs 6.98 trillion.

The m-cap of HDFC slumped Rs 89.28 billion to Rs 2.85 trillion and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 35.86 billion to Rs 5.34 trillion.

SBI's valuation went down by Rs 22.31 billion to Rs 2.32 trillion and that of TCS declined by Rs 5.06 billion to Rs 7.19 trillion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Bank and ONGC.

Over the last week, the BSE key index Sensex fell by 418 points to close at 34,315.63 points Friday.