55% retail investors stay put in equity funds for over two years: Amfi

Investors have begun clinging on to their equity schemes for over two years primarily due to the positive returns these schemes have generated and also because mutual funds are increasingly being accepted as long-term financial products.

At the end of the June quarter, over 55.6 per cent of retail investors stayed put in equity funds for more than two years, compared to 48.7 per cent in March 2020, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Over the past one year, the trend of investors holding their equity funds for more than two years has increased, shows the ...