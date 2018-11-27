5paisa.com's ad campaign 'broker hatao, brokerage bachao' draws ire

The broking community has slammed online discount brokerage 5paisa.com's ad campaign 'broker hatao, brokerage bachao' (remove the broker, save on brokerage).

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Stockbrokers industry body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has shot a letter to exchanges stating that the ad is incorrect “legally and factually” and is promoting a misconception that no broker is needed to carry out trades.

The industry body further said that the ad is propagating incorrect legal notion and promising various benefits to the investors which are in violation of Sebi (Stock Brokers & sub Brokers) Regulations, 1992.

has asked 5paisa.com's promoter IIFL to withdraw the advertisement and issue a clarification that the campaign was misleading.

5Paisa.com, a leading online discount brokerage, has been aggressively keeping its fee flat and low at Rs 10 per trade. The move has miffed many small and medium-sized offline brokerages as 5paisa, along with other discount brokers, have been eating into their market share.

“The whole intention of the ad campaign is encouraging investors to move from offline brokers to online broking, where they can save on costs. We have put the caveats with the ad. We have also replied to that it has nothing against the broking community,” said Prakash Gagdani, CEO,

In the past two years, has clocked Rs 150 billion in daily turnover and had two per cent of cash market share.

Sources say isn't withdrawing its ad campaign despite the outcry.

Industry players say the ad campaign is the latest among the many dispute between traditional and discount brokerages.

Domestic equity brokerage is a Rs 140 billion industry. Full-service brokerages, which offer a mix of online and offline services, account for 90 per cent of the revenue share. Typically, high-ticket clients prefer to deal with offline brokerages as they prefer the physical interface. This has helped full-service players maintain their market leadership.

However, discount broking, which is a relatively new trend, has rapidly eating into the revenues of full-service brokerages. Discount broking firm Zerodha, set up only in 2010, has emerged as the number two brokerage regarding the number of active clients. Others such as 5Paisa have also shown sharp growth in recent years.

A discount broker offers services at low and flat fee structure, irrespective of the size of the order. Most discount brokers have a no-frills business model. Typically, they don’t provide additional services such as research reports and relationship managers. Currently, there are more than a dozen discount brokers in India.

In the US, over a two-thirds of retail trades are down through discount brokers.

Small brokers concede that competitive pricing by online brokers has eaten into their market share, but the wealth of experience will help them to survive in the long, long run.

“The only advantage we have over them is the personal touch. These online brokers are faceless organisations. Most investors prefer small broker with whom they share a personal rapport. The online players just acquire customers without any hand-holding,” said a Mumbai-based traditional broker requesting anonymity.