7 Adani group stocks hit lower circuit; Adani Ent tanks 55% in 3 days

-
ALSO READ
NSE puts Adani Ent, Adani Ports and SEZ, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework
Three trends suggest India is adding short to its video-first market
This Tata group stock has zoomed 101% in six days, trades at 6-year high
What are short- and long-term capital gains taxes?
What are web intelligence tools that Sebi wants to use for surveillance
-
As of 09:34 AM, Adani Enterprises, the flagship group company, was locked at the temporary lower circuit of 15 per cent at Rs 1,330 on the BSE. The stock trades in the futures & option (F&O) segment, which has no circuit limits. .
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday shifted Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, and Ambuja Cements to a category of stocks that require up to 100 per cent trading margins and are subject to greater scrutiny to curb short-selling.
The purported short-term additional surveillance measure (ST-ASM) Stage 1 will be made applicable to these stocks on new positions created, starting February 6. Under this, traders cannot avail of intraday leverage and their 100 per cent traded value gets blocked as margin. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
In past three days, the stock price of Adani Enterprises has tanked 55 per cent after the company cancelled its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on-offer (FPO).
“Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction,” Adani Enterprises said in a statement to the exchanges on Wednesday, February 1, evening.
In past seven trading days, the total market capitalisation (market-cap) of 10 Adani group companies has eroded by nearly Rs 10 trillion or 52 per cent to Rs 9.27 trillion in intra-day trade today. The nine group companies’ market-cap stood at Rs 19.18 trillion on January 24.
Adani Total Gas, the top loser among group companies, saw Rs 2.81 trillion of market-cap erosion during the period. Adani Enterprises (Rs 2.32 trillion), Adani Green Energy (Rs 1.55 trillion) and Adani Transmission (Rs 1.51 trillion) market-cap have declined by over Rs 1.5 trillion in past seven trading days.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU