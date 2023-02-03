JUST IN
Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence: Report
Adani's $108 billion crisis shakes foreign investors' faith in India
Gautam Adani backers from New York to Tokyo dissect and limit exposure
Adani group companies market capitalisation erosion tops $100 billion
Azad Engineering is India's first supplier of parts for nuclear turbines
Parag Milk foods hikes milk prices of Gowardhan brand by Rs 2 per litre
Sebi bans FFSPL, its directors from securities markets for 3 years
Fino Payment Bank's Q3 net profit jumps by 35% on widening margins
NCLT allows Torrent Investment's plea against Reliance Cap lenders
Patent infringement: HC orders Triveni Chemicals to pay Rs 2 cr to Pfizer
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani's $108 billion crisis shakes foreign investors' faith in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence: Report

The move would see lenders release some of the stock in Adani Group companies that was pledged as collateral, according to the person

Topics
Gautam Adani | Share pledging | Adani Group

P R Sanjai | Bloomberg 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Embattled billionaire Gautam Adani is in talks with creditors to prepay some loans backed by pledged shares as he seeks to restore confidence in his conglomerate’s financial health, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The move would see lenders release some of the stock in Adani Group companies that was pledged as collateral, according to the person. The Indian group hasn’t faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

While there’s been no suggestion that Adani Group entities would struggle to make dollar debt payments due soon and the group has flagged interest coverage ratios that show it has the ability to meet such obligations, some banks have stopped accepting the conglomerate’s securities as collateral in client trades.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. made payments on dollar bonds as scheduled Thursday, a modicum of solace for investors shaken by the intensifying turmoil.

An Adani Group representative didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment outside business hours in Mumbai.

Wealth Wipeout

The tycoon’s businesses have lost $108 billion of market value in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour.

The key priority is to remove any concern about margin calls, the person said, adding that Adani officials will speak with investors in coming days and will make all payments on time.

Some market participants now see opportunity in the selloff. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have told some clients that bonds related to Adani can offer value due to the strength of certain assets

Adani, who last year became the world’s second-richest man, has dropped out from the world’s 10 richest list since Hindenburg accused his companies of fraud to inflate revenue and stock prices. After his conglomerate’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. drew money from the Middle East and other Indian billionaires to shore up a $2.4 billion share sale, he abruptly pulled the offering late Wednesday.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 08:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.