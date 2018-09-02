7 of top 10 most valued cos add Rs 762 bn in m-cap, HDFC biggest gainer

Seven of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 76.227 billion in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

While Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest of the seven firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw rise in their valuation.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 206.85 billion to Rs 5598.8 billion.

TCS' m-cap soared Rs 137.8 billion to Rs 7956.5 billion and Infosys saw its valuation surge by Rs 131.25 billion to Rs 3145.23 billion.

The market cap of ITC soared Rs 115.06 billion to Rs 3903.63 billion and that of SBI climbed Rs 76.30 billion to Rs 2.75 trillion.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 58.81 billion to Rs 2.45 trillion in its m-cap and HDFC gained Rs 36.14 billion to Rs 3.26 trillion.

On the other hand, RIL's valuation plunged Rs 233.52 billion to Rs 7.86 trillion.

The m-cap of Maruti dropped Rs 19.98 billion to Rs 2.74 trillion and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped Rs 14.58 billion to Rs 3.84 trillion.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL,

HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex rose by 393.27 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 38,645.07 on Friday.