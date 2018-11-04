8 of top-10 firms gain Rs 1.69 trillion in m-cap; TCS, SBI, HDFC, RIL shine

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 1.69 lakh crore (Rs 1.69 trillion) in last week, led by (TCS) and

A strong broader market drove the (m-cap) of the eight blue-chip firms, including ICICI Bank, and RIL, higher by Rs 1,69,865.11 crore (Rs 1698.65 billion) for the week ended Friday. Last week, the Sensex surged 1,662.34 points or 5 per cent to close at 35,011.65.

TCS, the most valued Indian firm, witnessed its market valuation soar by Rs 41,351.28 crore (Rs 413.51 billion) to Rs 7,16,630.43 crore (Rs 7166.30 billion).

The market cap of (SBI) zoomed Rs 33,333.33 crore (Rs 333.33 billion) to Rs 2,54,752.35 crore (Rs 2547.52 billion).

ICICI Bank's valuation advanced by Rs 25,271.12 crore (Rs 252.71 billion) to Rs 2,28,030.59 crore (Rs 2280.31 billion) and that of rose sharply by Rs 20,763.9 crore (Rs 207.63 billion) to Rs 3,12,970.02 crore (Rs 3129.70 billion)

The of (RIL) surged Rs 18,730.2 crore (Rs 187.30 billion) to Rs 6,80,910.61 crore (Rs 6809.11 billion) and that of (HUL) jumped Rs 15,834.4 crore (Rs 158.34 billion) to Rs 3,53,617.05 crore (Rs 3536.17 billion).

added Rs 12,471.8 crore (Rs 124.72 billion) to reach Rs 2,89,209.72 crore (Rs 2892.10 billion) in valuation and gained Rs 2,109.1 crore (Rs 21.09 billion) to stand at Rs 3,45,701.22 crore (Rs 3457.01 billion).

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's declined Rs 4,910.8 crore (Rs 49.11 billion) to Rs 2,16,133.97 crore (Rs 2161.34 billion) and that of Bank fell by Rs 4,171.8 crore (Rs 41.72 billion) to Rs 5,29,122.57 crore (Rs 5291.23 billion).

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, held on to the number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, and