Aarti Industries jumps 9%, hits new high; stock rallies 31% in 8 days

Shares of hit an all-time high of Rs 1,192, up 9 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday on the back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes. The specialty chemicals firm's stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,137, touched on April 29, 2020.

In the past eight trading days, Aarti Industries' stock price has surged 31 per cent from the level of Rs 911 on April 22, after the company announced that during January-March quarter (Q4FY20), it commissioned and commercialised the initial phase of its upcoming unit/ project at Dahej SEZ and had also exported few shipments to the global customers. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.6 per cent during the same period.

The company further said its fourth R&D centre located at Navi Mumbai was also made operational in the month of March 2020. This centre will facilitate further enhancement of its product portfolio. With this, the company expects to enter additional new lines of chemistry and products. The focus will be on supply chains for value-added products requiring multiple levels of synthesis and completely independent of intermediate supplies from China, it said.

is the largest producer of benzene-based basic and intermediate chemicals in India. It has 17 manufacturing plants and 3 R&D centres in India and over 200 products.

“The coronavirus epidemic in China disrupted the supply chain of global chemical sector, resulting in shortage of raw materials. Aarti being an integrated specialty chemical and API manufacturer is going to benefit from acute supply shortage of key chemical ingredients on wake of coronavirus epidemic in China as far as demand and prices are concerned,” brokerage firm Ashika Stock Broking said in stock update.

Management have positive view on the long-term demand for their products, thus will continue to drive capex plan which will further underpin its long-term revenue growth visibility. Overall, the brokerage firm believes that is on a right track to achieve humongous growth in the coming two to three years.

At 02:31 pm, the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 1,152 on the BSE, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.6 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.