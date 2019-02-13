Aavas Financiers hits highest level since listing; up 50% from October low

Shares of were trading higher for the fifth straight day, rising 3 per cent to Rs 915 apiece on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday. The stock was trading at its highest level since listing on October 8, 2018.

has rallied 50 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 611 touched on October 31, 2018. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5 per cent during the same period. The stock had made a weak debut, as the scrip got listed at Rs 750, 9 per cent below its issue price of Rs 821 on the BSE.

In past two weeks, after the December 2018 (Q3FY19) results, the stock of has outperformed the market by gaining 9 per cent, on reporting a more than doubled net profit at Rs 56 crore. It had a profit of Rs 25.9 crore in a year ago quarter. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2 per cent during the week.

Net interest income (interest income minus interest expenses) was up 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,239 crore from Rs 717 crore during the quarter. The company reported high disbursement growth in Q3FY19 of 38 per cent YoY to Rs 711 crore from Rs 516 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Assets quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved by 24 basis points to 0.58 per cent and net NPAs is 0.49 per cent improved by 21 bps of the outstanding loan book as on December 31, 2018.

Aavas Financiers (formerly known as Au Housing Finance), is a retail, affordable company, primarily serving low and middle-income self-employed customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India. The Company’s product offering consists of Home loans for the purchase or construction of residential properties, and for the extension and repair of existing housing units.