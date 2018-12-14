Abandoned investment intentions rise 7.21% to Rs 7.88 trn during Apr-Sep

across the country have rose 7.21 per cent to Rs 7.88 trillion during April-September of FY19 over the comparable period of last fiscal. The value of dropped investment intents is despite the growth in fresh investment proposals by 9.13 per cent to Rs 4.56 trillion, data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed.

“Data shows intentions by way of announcements have been positive in terms of a larger volume being reckoned as has been the case with the investment revived during this period. However, the investment dropped has increased. There is hence a mixed picture here”, a report by noted.

The number of investment proposals as per IEMs (Industrial Entrepreneurs Memorandum) that were put forward between January and October 2018 was 1745- higher than that last year during the same time (1642). However, the investment volume involved is slightly lower at Rs 3.42 trillion as against Rs 3.49 trillion last year. These are only intentions which may not be realized to the full extent and will be spread across years.

Gross fixed capital formation rate, a key macro economic indicator, improved to 29 per cent in April-September period of FY19 compared with 28.3 per cent in the same period of previous fiscal. Overall government capital expenditure (Capex) in April-October period of this fiscal increased to Rs 1.77 trillion, marking a growth of 9.25 per cent year-on-year in expenditure. Investments were primarily spread across sectors like Railways, Defence, housing and roads. Together, the four sectors accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the expenditure incurred.

(Index of Industrial Production) growth for the first seven months of the fiscal year indicates that capital goods cumulatively increased by 8.6 per cent compared with 0.7 per cent last year. Electrical machinery on a cumulative basis (April-October) increased by 3.8 per cent and non-electrical by 7.3 per cent. In case of capacity utilization, there are signs of improvement in the rate which peaked in March 2018 to 75.2 per cent as per RBI data. It had decreased to 73.8 per cent in quarter ended June, 2018 (Q1 of FY19) and needs to be observed closely in the next two quarters.

“Normally, a rate of 78-80 per cent would indicate urgency in furthering investment. The capacity utilization rate has been less than 72 per cent for quite some time now. There was a pick up post GST (Goods & Service Tax) implementation last year in Q3 and Q4 of FY18. Hence, it remains to be seen if the last number of 73.8 per cent will be maintained or increased”, the report from observed.

The ratings agency after its analysis of the different investment parameters, believes that to some extent, there has been a revival in investment climate in the country. The cumulative inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter have been higher than the corresponding period in the previous year. The trend of higher FDI inflows during the remaining part of the fiscal bodes well for the overall economy as it would also translate into higher domestic investment.