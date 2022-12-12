Abans Holdings offer subscribed 11% the first day of subscription

-
ALSO READ
Three IPOs to hit primary market next week to raise Rs 1,858 crore
L&T Finance Holdings Q1 net up 47% to Rs 262 cr on better interest margins
How to select an equity fund?
One-year returns for 75% equity funds now negative as market drags
What is the difference between transfer and transmission of shares?
-
The IPO received bids for 14,30,715 shares against 1,28,00,000 shares on offer, according to National Stock Exchange of India data.
The IPO of up to 1.28 crore equity shares has a fresh issue of up to 38 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 90 lakh equity shares.Price range for the offer is at Rs 256-270 a share.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards investment in its NBFC subsidiary, Abans Finance, for financing the augmentation of its capital base.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 23:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU