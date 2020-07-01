Abbott India, Pfizer, L&T Infotech: 11 stocks that may enter F&O segment

Pharma companies such as Abbott India, Pfizer, and Ipca Lab are among the eleven companies that, according to ICICI Securities, are likely to be included in the futures & options (F&O) segment.

In the last F&O inclusion, NSE had announced the introduction of SBI Life Insurance in April 2020. Prior to that, in February 2020, three new stocks were added to the F&O segment after a gap of almost two years, the report adds.

The eligibility of stock inclusion in the derivatives / F&O segment is based on the criteria laid down by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) through various circulars issued from time to time.

Accordingly, the stock shall be chosen from amongst the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and average daily traded value in the previous six months on a rolling basis and also the stock's median quarter-sigma order size over the last six months shall not be less than Rs 25 lakh.



Other stocks that qualify for the F&O inclusion are Aarti Industries, Adani Gas, ICICI General Insurance, PI Industries, and Trent, L&T Infotech, HDFC AMC, and Deepak Nitrite.

For the quarter ended March 2020, MNC pharma company reported a 1.96 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 110.97 crore, mainly on account of rise in expenses. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 961.20 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 906.31 crore for the same period year ago.

Pfizer, too, had reported 5.90 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 103.01 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

Sales for the quarter under review declined 6.28 per cent to Rs 502.01 crore.

The domestic pharma company, Ipca Lab, on the other hand, posted a decline of 12.72 per cent in its net profit for the quarter under review at Rs 86.01 crore. Sales for the company rose 22 per cent to Rs 1073.76 crore year-on-year.