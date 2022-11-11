JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

ACC, UltraTech Cement, Ramco: Here's how cement stocks look on the charts

Except Ambuja Cements, Ultratech Cement, Ramco Cements, and India Cements need to surpass crucial key levels to lead to a rally ahead

Topics
Ambuja Cement | Cement stocks | Q2 results

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

cement

Shares of Cement companies lost steam after their profitability took a hit amid margin contraction, weak cement prices, surge in fuel costs, and lower demand during the July-September quarter.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:48 IST

