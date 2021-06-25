Accenture Q3FY21 earnings: Five key takeaways for Indian IT companies

Shares of Indian information technology (IT) companies were off to a firm start in Friday's trade, drawing strength from an excellent set of numbers reported by the global behemoth in the consulting and IT services --

While the Nifty IT index was trading over half a per cent higher in early deals, most stocks, barring Wipro, gained up to 2 per cent. Shares of TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Coforge even logged fresh 52-week highs.

on Thursday report better-than-expected third-quarter numbers with 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2021 (company follows January to December financial calendar) growth guidance to 10-11 per cent. This is up from the 6.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent it had guided in the last quarter.

"Accenture’s Q3Y21 performance reinforces our confidence in continued spend on accelerated digital transformation which is a key medium-term growth driver. Management commentary not only indicates a robust demand environment but also more sustained investment in technology, which should drive strong growth for Indian Tier1 IT services firms," said analysts at Jefferies.

Here's are the key takeaways from Accenture's earnings and what it means for Indian IT firms:

Traction in outsourcing business

Accenture's outsourcing business continued to reflect strength with 16 per cent YoY growth in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms and 20 per cent YoY in dollar terms in Q3FY21, along with 34 per cent YoY growth year-to-date FY21 in bookings in the outsourcing business, with a book-to-bill of 1.2x. Outsourcing is a relevant business from an Indian IT perspective, observed Rashit Parikh of Nomura and such strong traction bodes well for the Indian

Analysts at Edelweiss Research said, a strong operational performance by during Q3FY21 in its outsourcing vertical sets the tone for an upcoming earnings season for the Indian IT service companies. "We reiterate that a robust tech upcycle or 'techolution' is in its starting phase and may continue for 4–5 years," they added.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects IT exports out of India to grow in healthy double-digit in FY2022 and close to double digits in the subsequent years helped by accelerated digital shift and core transformation spends.

Demand environment healthy

Accenture reported a sharp pickup in revenue growth on a low base and strong demand. Growth was solid across verticals with four verticals growing by 17-21 per cent YoY in CC terms, while resources vertical also marked a return to growth, with 3 per cent growth. That said, revenue growth was also broad-based across geographies.

"The Indian IT Services industry has seen significant traction recently, aided by the increased criticality of technology at large enterprises. Accenture's earnings reiterate that this demand, driven by Digital transformation, remains a structural trend, which can reflect in the near term performance of its Indian IT peers," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Robust growth guidance, commentary

The management highlighted that compressed transformation is continuing to drive enterprise technology spends and current demand dynamics seem to be sustainable. New deal bookings at $15.4 billion grew by 39 per cent YoY and deal pipeline is healthy, the company said.

The management commentary around strong pipeline despite the very strong bookings and sustained demand for compressed transformation’ lends confidence to medium-term growth prospects for Indian peers, said Manik Taneja and Vishnu KG, analysts at JM Financial.

"Improved FY21 revenue guidance indicates strong near term momentum that should likely signal a strong growth performance for Indian peers going into Q1FY22 and should allay concerns on the continuation of strong growth that has arisen post the slight 4QFY21 miss," the analysts added.

Strong hiring trends

The strong net hiring of nearly 32,000 employees in Q3FY21 for Accenture, on the back of strong 22,000 hirings witnessed in 2QFY21, and the increased attrition could indicate continued demand for talent with niche skills, in line with what has been suggested by Indian peers, JM Financial analysts said in a note.

Going into Q1FY22, they expect these trends to be mirrored amongst Indian peers, with attrition inching back and continued strong hiring, especially for niche skills.

Supply-side pressures a concern

Accenture has seen a strong uptick in attrition in 3Q. While attrition is still below its pre-Covid peaks, management notes strong demand for talent, which is likely to lead to wage inflation. Even as we are optimistic on demand, we are wary of supply-side pressures seeping through elevated wage revisions and impacting profitability, Kawaljeet Saluja and Sathishkumar S, analysts at KIE said.

"Large companies, specifically and TCS, have strong training infrastructure and depth to create talent pools. They are in a position to contain the impact of wage revision. Mid-tier companies may be vulnerable," they added.

Although analysts at Motilal Oswal said while supply pressure is expected to remain a concern and a potential margin drag for Indian IT Services companies, Accenture's margin improvement (+40bp YoY/+230bp QoQ) lends some comfort in its ability to deploy operating leverage and cost optimization to absorb the higher cost.